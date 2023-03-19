Don't buy fish food. Don't replace filters. Instead, use your filter to feed your fish. MaramotReef on IG shows how it's done:

o The living, green growth can be put right into a fish feeder.

o The black tray is level with the sump waterline; this eliminates all sound when the dome lid in put back on. The tray can be lowered even further so the screen is below the waterline, so that the water does not fall off the screen and instead flows smoothly downwards.

o The screen can be slid forward (after removing the red cap) and out of the sump with the water still flowing, and without disassembling anything.

o Growth can be seen easily, and hand-removed easily, without disassembling anything.

o The black tray can be easily lifted up off the pole mount and taken to a sink for brushing.

o If power goes out for a few days, the black tray can be lifted up and set down in the water, to keep the algae alive for over a week.

Happy Scrubbing :)