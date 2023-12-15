"UFOS & ALIENS: SKIES PT 2" - ABOUT THE HEAVENS, ALIENS & A COMING INVASION

#SYNTHETICS #AI #DEMONOLOGY WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: The Master's Voice Prophecy blog shares two dreams about the nature of the sky- that it is not 'flat' as it appears, nor is it completely sealed. The sky has "dimensions" to it, like layers stacked backward upon one another. The side facing us is the front but there are multiples behind it. The sky can be opened by supernatural creatures (while still under the dome) and also it can be removed, as Yah will do in the end days when it rolls up "like a scroll" (Revelation 6:14). Yah has said in the future ALIENS will come through the sky to live with and ATTACK humanity. Have nothing to do with the unfruitful works of darkness but rather EXPOSE THEM (Ephesians 5:11)





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and please give me some time to reply. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *do not* use Cashapp. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw





----------------------------------------------------------------------

Suggestion: If this video seems slightly slower please watch it at 1.25 speed, but if it's okay then leave it as it is. Subtitles will appear after 24- 48 hrs. Kindly like THESE videos to help them move, my videos are being limited across all platforms but esp. on Youtube, Rumble and Facebook, and thank you for visiting TMV.





Prophecies mentioned in this video: (LINKS CONTAIN BLOG POSTS AND VIDEO)

UFOS & ALIENS - SKIES PT 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/24/ufos-aliens-skies-part-1/

THE GREY ALIENS OF THE FUTURE:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/05/the-grey-aliens-of-the-future-may-10-2020/

UFOS & ALIENS, HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/03/ufos-aliens-hiding-in-plain-sight-february-26-2020/

UFOS & ALIENS - THE LITTLE MEN WALKING IN THE SKY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/01/ufos-aliens-the-little-men-walking-on-the-sky-january-23-2016/



