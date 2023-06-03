BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole on Winn Tucson: The New Federal State of China won’t attack any individual for their problem. Because the US has a policy that has been condoning the CCP for several decades
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
3 views • 06/03/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ikind9c33

05/31/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson: The New Federal State of China won’t attack any individual for their problem. Because the US has a policy that has been condoning the CCP for several decades, which started with Bush, Clinton. And over the last several decades, 1000s of people in almost every level of the government , Wall Street and Silicon Valley are involved in it. This is a systematic problem and it's nonpartisan. It’s time for America to reflect on a much bigger problem than individual cases. It is a watershed moment for America. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/31/2023 妮可做客Winn Tucson：新中国联邦不攻击任何个人，因为美国几十年来一直有个宽容中共的政策。从布什、克林顿开始，过去几十年，美国政府各个层面及华尔街、硅谷数以万计的人参与其中。这是一个系统性问题，与党派无关。现在，美国是时候反思这个比个案大得多的问题了，这是美国的转折点。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
