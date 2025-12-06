BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
06-12-25 About to have open heart surgery - please help our non profit to keep it's door open while I am away!
Homeless To Independence Inc.
Homeless To Independence Inc.
3 followers
13 views • 3 months ago

Please support Homeless To Independence Inc. with a financial donation!

By Check:

Homeless To Independence Inc.

201 Station Rd. #258

Quakertown, PA 18951

By website donation link at top of page: www.homelesstoindependence.org

Our PayPal is: [email protected]

Our GoFundMe Fundraiser for this event: https://gofund.me/d57593f6

We are an all volunteer 501(c)3 and we do it without grant funding.

I am about to have open heart surgery and Homeless To Independence Inc. needs help with our overhead operations costs.

All questions can be sent to [email protected]

Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!

heart surgeryfinancial donationsno grant funding
