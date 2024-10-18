BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Hittites and Book of Daniel in Stone 1000 years apart. Archaeology vs theology
Picterpreter
Picterpreter
4 followers
60 views • 7 months ago

Hattusa and The Book of Daniel, he was spiritual Gangsta, surviving and divining what others could not. It's the Same story, yet how can it be 1000 years apart? Stone and Script conflict, why and who is right? Archaeology Vs. Theology. Comment below to join the discussion. The Book of Daniel, the Bible is depicted in stone at Hattusa, Turkey, the capital of the Hittites How can archaeology and theology be 1,000 years apart in their explanations? It is troubling that they both state their claims with great confidence, one, or both are wrong. What does it say about any of their other bold claims? Can we believe any of it? Some of it must be #propaganda and that has subversive intent. Make your own mind up, investigate. Wikipedia: Hattusa, also known as; Hattuşa, Ḫattuša, Hattusas, or Hattusha, was the capital of the Hittite Empire in the late Bronze Age. It is believed that the Hittite capital of Hattusa was sacked by the Kaskas in 1190 BC. The responsible party appears to have been King Anitta from Kussara, who took credit for the act and erected an inscribed curse for good measure: "Whoever after me becomes king resettles Hattusas, let the Stormgod of the Sky strike him!" though in fact the city was rebuilt afterward, possibly by a son of Anitta.


Keywords
biblehistoryhittites
