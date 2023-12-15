Illegals to Cops and Military - the big trick

Building a woke / Illegal Alien Military and police force

Woke / Left Wing in the Army by Design : In 2021, President Biden issued an executive order that repealed the 2018 policy and restored the 2016 policy2. The DOD published the updated policy that prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, allows transgender people to serve in their self-identified gender, and provides access to medical treatment for transition-related care.

Foreigners as USA Troops move: Durbin suggested on the Senate floor on Monday, December 4, 2023, that undocumented immigrants who can pass the physical and background tests should be allowed to join the U.S. military and earn citizenship through their service. He argued that this would help the military meet its recruiting goals and give a chance to those who want to serve and risk their lives for the country. He also renewed his call for a comprehensive immigration reform that would create more legal pathways for immigrants and grant legal status to the undocumented population.

Foreigners as Cops: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill on July 30, 2023, that allows non-citizens who are legally authorized to work in the United States under federal law to apply for the position of police officers in Illinois. The bill, known as House Bill 3751, will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

Get Away of USA troops on USA Soil: The Insurrection Act, which authorizes the president to use the military to suppress rebellions, insurrections, or domestic violence, or to enforce federal or state laws will bypass posse comitatus. Think January 6th and that trap..

Invasion of Illegals – prestaging of UN Troops is a left wing playbook? Richard Boykin, the Cook County Commissioner who suggested that the UN send peacekeepers to help fight the gun violence in Chicago. Here is what he said: There is a quiet genocide taking place in too many of our communities. Eighty percent of those who are being killed by gun violence are African American, and often killed at the hands of another African American. So we must protect these population groups, and that’s what the United Nations does. They’re a peacekeeping force. They know all about keeping the peace, and so we’re hopeful that they’ll hear our appeal

Why illegals in the USA military: Go after the constitution like free speech and rights to bare arms. The elite need an army to bring in the MOB and put you in a FEMA camp.

How will this Go down? We cover a couple movies of predictive programing.

Good News: Last we cover scripture of be a remnant and lean on how 7K did not bow to Baal.