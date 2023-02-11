MASS VACCINATION AND TEACHER DEATHS PART 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since the beginning of the jab rollout, teachers were manipulated into thinking they were an essential workforce to "get vaccinated" in order to protect themselves and their students.
Shot after shot they gleefully lined up for.
Did the very product they thought would save them, actually bring about their demise??
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984