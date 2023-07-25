BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kingdom Roundtable #20 - Sounding the Alarm!!!!
Resistance Chicks
18 views • 07/25/2023

Today we will be sharing some of the URGENT messages that we believe God is speaking to the nations at this current moment.Connect more!

https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Invite your friends. As we edify the body to maturity and we take over the nations for Jesus!


Limited Time: Get my book on audio: https://bornagainaskings.com


Make sure to check out my book https://a.co/d/j9o07Ch “Born Again As Kings – the end of satan and the beginning of God’s Kings” available on Amazon


Then connect to my list for updates here https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


Download all the past podcasts audios here: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com


Check out my other rumble channel (new video version of the podcast "Kingdom Business Lifestyle" - https://rumble.com/c/kingdombusinesslifestyle


Join the family and learn some skills today to get off grid! https://theoffgridlifestyle.com


Learn how to install your own solar systems with my personal hands on training https://solarprepped.com


Learn one of the major keys to the success I have seen in my life – the power of IMAGINATION visit https://learntoimaginate.com


And don't forget every Monday 7pm CST LIVE "The Kingdom Round Table" live Bible discussions at https://rumble.com/c/KingdomRoundTable


Places to follow:

Podcast: Search “Kingdom Business Lifestyle – Cory Gray”

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/kingdombusinesslifestyle

FB: https://www.facebook.com/mentallycaptivated

Twitter: @CoryDGray888

Gab: @plantman888

Gab TV: search “Kingdom Business Lifestyle – Cory Gray

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kingdombiz


To support the broadcast the most important thing is to get my book and check out one of my courses https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


You can reach out to me at [email protected] I love to hear from you all!


Cory Gray

“We Take Over The World For Jesus!”

Keywords
kingdomspiritual warfareend timeslast daysrevelationmatthew 24sex traffickingperversionadulterypreterismsexual sinpornagraphycory grayrevelation red pillpost millennial
