Iranian firing leaves Tel Aviv in ruins that left unprecedented destruction!

Israel did not imagine of its actions, finally the powerful firing of missiles by Iranian Armed Forces during the retaliation in the operation "True Promise 3," leaving Tel Aviv in ruins, which has never happened before! Along by Israeli aggression that continues every day and is secretly by the US-backed, under the pretext and without any reason to attack Iranian nuclear sites, the Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi gave a warning on Wednesday, June 18, saying that "The operations carried out so far against Israel are a warning to deter, and we will soon carry out punitive operations!" Documents revealed moments of missile launches from Iranian territory, whether last night, June 17 or a few days ago, show spectacular views of a series of fire packages, making their short journey to the target, which will immediately cripple the US-Israeli agenda in the occupied territories. Most likely Iran will deploy Fattah hypersonic missile package, which can reach the target at a speed of more than 13 times the speed of sound, and extreme maneuverability outside the atmosphere and a separate engine in its warhead.

It is worth noting that Iranian current stock of ballistic missiles is around 20,000 to 50,000 according to US-Israeli sources. With domestic production, Iran can mass produce dozens or even nearly 50 missiles per day. No one knows the actual number of Iranian missiles, but they are a formidable weapon, which has been proven even though Iran recently launched its old missiles. Iran Supreme Leader Imam Ali Khamenei, responded that Zionist movement and American intervention, have committed a great mistake and will pay the price by causing irreparable damage. Iran will not forgive those who violate its airspace, and will not forget the blood of its martyrs. Iranian response weakened this vile enemy, it still does and Tehran is preparing to give new, heavier blows in the future. War for war, bomb for bomb. Iran will not submit to an imposed war or an imposed peace, Khamenei added. This will be terrible! Sure enough, last night Tel Aviv was attacked, its Iron Dome collapsed, some of its interceptors failed to intercept, and fell on civilian buildings. A serious blow to science, from any point of view, showing the scale of the total destruction at the sites by Iranian missiles, especially in several areas of Tel Aviv, which are in ruins slowly starting to look like Gaza Strip.

Military targets are the most important for Iran, IDF-affiliated Weizmann Institute in Rehovot in central Israel, no longer exists, with its laboratory building completely destroyed and burned after being hit by Iranian missile on the night of June 15. The center, which worked closely with Elbit Systems to develop biologically inspired military materials and had ties with defense companies such as Israel Aerospace Industries, supported Israeli army with AI, drone control, advanced weapons, cyber defense, and nuclear technology. There used to be a particle accelerator centrifuge there, now it is gone! For the first time in its history, Israel is facing sustained Iranian ballistic missile strikes, resulting in a level of disruption unprecedented since the country was founded by a sheet of declaration. Over the past six days, Iranian missiles have hit home to the army, and damaging its most strategic and sensitive military sites. This direct confrontation with Iran has inflicted a new scale of damage and destruction on Israel, which has led to a nuclear escalation in the Middle East. “We are millimeters away from disaster, attacks on Iranian nuclear infrastructure are carried out every day. The situation has changed from a hypothetical scenario to a real one, in which they launch missile attacks on peaceful civilian nuclear facilities in Iran under IAEA control," according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

