Parental Alienation, Psychological Abuse Affecting Mental, Emotional Health Of Child. Single Mothers

Lawmaker introduces bill to address parental alienation. Parental alienation involves manipulating a minor’s perception with the intent of creating serious distortions of reality, ultimately leading to rejection of one of the parents. This manipulation seeks to cause the child to dislike or hate one parent, irrespective of who has custody, which is also a violation of parental rights, she said. This is toxic behavior.





Such actions fundamentally impact the human rights of the child or teenager involved, preventing them from experiencing well-being and living in a healthy environment free from violence. It denies them appropriate guidance necessary for exercising their rights, such as not being unjustly separated from their parents and maintaining healthy relationships with both parents, the lawmaker said. ‘Child abuse in disguise’: The impact of parental alienation on families. Ingo Weigold, a licensed professional counselor at Centennial Counseling Center in St. Charles, Illinois, sat at his desk as tears rolled down his face. For five years, he had been alienated from his children by his ex-wife, which emotionally harmed his children and prompted him to regularly feel like an unworthy parent. But after a grueling court battle that spanned several years, a judge finally ruled in favor of Weigold to have majority custody of his two children, and his ex-wife was issued to pay child support.





“I’m sitting here reading the judge’s ruling just crying and thinking, ‘This can’t be real.’ All of the anxiousness, the fear, the anger and the suffering just drained out of me,” recalls Weigold, a member of the American Counseling Association. “Throughout this process of fighting for them, the most important thing for me as a man and as a father was to actually be there and be present, to give my kids a chance at being good members of society away from a childhood that was marred by child abuse. Because parental alienation is child abuse in disguise.”





Parental alienation has been defined by experts as a form of manipulative estrangement induced by an alienating parent that causes children to refuse to have a relationship with the targeted parent as a result of exaggerated or false information that dissuades an emotionally vulnerable child away from the targeted parent.





Although the term is controversial when used in the legal system, counseling experts are fighting to have it included in the latest version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) because of its hidden prevalence and the need to educate clinicians on efficient treatment methods. '





“From a parent’s perspective, I think this is incredibly difficult,” Weigold says. “I see why parents walk away from their families because the easier thing to do is let the other parent have what they want, let them continue to dictate everything. I didn’t have a dad growing up. I could never do that with my kids; I couldn’t let them sit in this manipulation any longer.” The silent crisis: Psychological toll of parental alienation on children’s mental health. Experts called for urgent reforms to address parental alienation and ensure children’s right to maintain relationships with both parents. Bengaluru: A panel discussion titled "Forgotten Voice in Family Disputes: Addressing Parental Alienation in India", organised by the Ayushman Initiative for Child Rights (AIFCR) and Milaap for co-parenting, was held on Tuesday to highlight the psychological impact of divorces and custody disputes on children.





Experts called for urgent reforms to address parental alienation and ensure children’s right to maintain relationships with both parents.





Arijit Mitra, founder of AIFCR, discussed the severe mental health consequences of parental alienation, including its links to depression and, in extreme cases, suicide. He advocated for judicial reforms, media sensitivity, and psychological evaluations in custody decisions, urging the implementation of shared parenting as recommended in the 2015 Law Commission Report. Juhi Damodar, an advocate, researcher, and president of the Child Welfare Committee in Udupi, said parental alienation affects over 82,000 children annually in India. She distinguished it from family estrangement, explaining how manipulative influences, often from relatives, lead children to unjustly reject a parent.





