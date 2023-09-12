BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier Mini Keg Carbonation Test: Day 3
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
76 followers
7 views • 09/12/2023

I took the liberty of pouring the brew pre-vid for 2 reasons.
1 its a pain in the ass while shooting the vid & 2 no sense in sloshing it around and disturbing the beer.
She's still going strong. To be fair I keep my brews cold since I like'em like that and this does affect changes over time (Delta/T).
Your milage may vary but so far so good.
Prost !
E
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

beerandgearbrewsandviewshofbrauoktoberfestbiermini-kegcarbonation-test82ismaelday-3
