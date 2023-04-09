Russia & North Korea Destroy America 09/04/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim Jong Un tells
North Korea to be “Ready for War” with the U.S. while he orders a sharp
increase in missile production. North Korean Defense Minister said in a statement
“Nuclear War is Imminent”. Putin on the other hand, puts 16,000mph doomsday nuke
“Satan-2”, on combat duty for the first time. Putin stated that “it could sink
Britain under the sea, and it can destroy an area the size of Texas once and
for all”.
00:00 - The Fall of America
06:44 - Be Ready for WAR with U.S.
08:16 - N Korea’s Increase in Missile Production
09:33 - Nuclear War is Imminent
12:44 - N Korea & Russia Bomb the U.S.
16:28 - Putin Puts Doomsday Nuke on Combat Duty
22:21 - What does all this Mean?
25:25 - Joseph’s Kitchen
27:48 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
