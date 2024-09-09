We have been waiting since 2014 for Russia - We want to live with Russia - We suffered under Ukraine for the last 30 years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"We have been waiting since 2014 for Russia. We want nothing to do with Ukraine. We want to live with Russia. We suffered under Ukraine for the last 30 years."
🇺🇦🇷🇺Local residents in the newly liberated city of Novogorodovka refused to evacuate with the Ukrainian army instead waiting it out to greet the Russian army as liberators!
🇺🇸They will never show you this on CNN!
@AussieCossack