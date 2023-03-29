BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GLENN BECK | EXPLAINED: How the Fed’s NEW Program will END in a Central Bank Digital Currency
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
156 views • 03/29/2023

The Federal Reserve’s new service for banks, called FedNow, promises increased flexibility, faster transactions, and instant payments with one, small cost: The potential END to your financial freedom.


n this clip, Glenn is joined by Justin Haskins, co-author of their new book, ‘Dark Future.’


Haskins explains how — despite what the Federal Reserve may say — this new service is NOT an alternative to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)…rather, it’s a giant stepping stone toward it.


Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP


► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu


► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/


► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze


Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV

glenn beckdigital currencycentral bankfed reservebank bailoutcbdcblaze tvbiden regimebank scandal
