Real Free Breaking News Nebraska, Donny Rotten Bacon votes against
America again! Donny Rotten, the phony dishonorable traitor, was the
first to cast a vote against the new and improved House of Reprezentin'
Speaker and instead voted for the same old corrupt fraud. Donny Rotten
Bacon, the two faced fake, said "We have to stand up to this. That’s
what Americans do." And that's exactly what a underhanded, dishonest
Saboteur would say! Americans have to stand up to cheats, thieves, and
jerks like Donny Rotten Bacon!
