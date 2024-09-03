BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The IDF, is intentionally destroying shops & damaging streets in Jenin, North of the West Bank
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
119 views • 8 months ago

The Most Prestigious Terrorist organization in the world, also known as the IDF, is intentionally destroying shops and damaging streets in Jenin, North of the West Bank.

Adding:

According to the Israeli Channel 14: 

The Occupation Military plans to relocate troops from the Lebanese front to the West Bank to address the 'increasing threat' of military operations targeting israeli interests in the area.

And:  During Netanyahu's last speech, he displayed a map of Palestine “what he may call israel” without mentioning the West Bank - indicating its automatic annexation to the Occupation state.

Also:

🔥Zionist soldier killed in Tulkarem Camp - West Bank 
Al-Qassam Brigades - Tulkarem Brigade:
🟢 Within the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, and by the grace of God and His guidance, the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades - Youth of Revenge and Liberation, were able to ambush a Zionist force in the "Al-Ghanem" Axis in Tulkarm Camp, where a highly explosive device was detonated, followed by targeting with machine guns, achieving confirmed injuries and killing a Zionist soldier. Our fighters are still engaging in violent clashes with gunfire and explosive devices with the invading forces in various axes of their deployment
It is a struggle of victory or martyrdomAl-Qassam Brigades - Tulkarm Brigade

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
