The IDF, is intentionally destroying shops & damaging streets in Jenin, North of the West Bank

The Most Prestigious Terrorist organization in the world, also known as the IDF, is intentionally destroying shops and damaging streets in Jenin, North of the West Bank.

The Occupation Military plans to relocate troops from the Lebanese front to the West Bank to address the 'increasing threat' of military operations targeting israeli interests in the area.

And: During Netanyahu's last speech, he displayed a map of Palestine “what he may call israel” without mentioning the West Bank - indicating its automatic annexation to the Occupation state.

🔥Zionist soldier killed in Tulkarem Camp - West Bank

Al-Qassam Brigades - Tulkarem Brigade:

🟢 Within the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, and by the grace of God and His guidance, the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades - Youth of Revenge and Liberation, were able to ambush a Zionist force in the "Al-Ghanem" Axis in Tulkarm Camp, where a highly explosive device was detonated, followed by targeting with machine guns, achieving confirmed injuries and killing a Zionist soldier. Our fighters are still engaging in violent clashes with gunfire and explosive devices with the invading forces in various axes of their deployment

It is a struggle of victory or martyrdom




