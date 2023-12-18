Create New Account
PROTECT THE CHILDREN, WE ARE WINNING | 12-18-2023
Coach Dave LIVE
Published 2 months ago

Show #2045


Links from today's show:


Active faith stakes: https://active-faith.org/

power of unity: https://coachdavelive.tv/w/1WCUcBoxe42v3SnP4A4az2

big walnut school meeting: https://www.10tv.com/article/news/local/big-walnut-school-board-passes-resolution-ban-lgbtq-and-other-flags/530-4a4845c3-c95d-4920-920f-8b717025d6a4

Only what they want you to see: https://twitter.com/freestatewill/status/1726704634256126214

LAN events: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/calendar/

LAN Actions: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/current-action/

Psalm 72: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+72&version=KJV

https://www.stevequayle.com/


Jeremiah 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=jer+1&version=KJV


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


pass the saltcoach dave livej6

