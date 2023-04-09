© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wise Teachers Educate Wise Students.
Proverbs 8:33 (NIV).
33) Listen to my instruction and be wise;
do not disregard it.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Remember and practice the wisdom you have been taught.
You need it on your Narrow Path.
