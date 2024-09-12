BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

USAF Pilot Exposes Top Secret Chemtrails - Mind Control Program to Destroy Civilization
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
247 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
436 views • 8 months ago

A United States Air Force pilot has stepped forward to expose a secretive operation, far beyond top-secret classification. This Air Force program, which has been active since at least 1996, has a chilling objective: to subdue the entire population of the United States by 2025, using a dangerous mix of mind-altering chemicals.

The pilot has provided solid documentary evidence, revealing a plot that targets the North American people. He warns that, leading up to the November election, the skies will be filled with even more chemicals than ever before.

This buildup is all part of the final phase of the operation, which aims to achieve total mind control and the enslavement of the population by 2025.





Tags: Chemtrails, Contrails, Gates, Bill Gates, geoengineering, 2025, Depopulation, Democide, US Air Force, Cloud seeding, USAF, United States Air Force, secretive operation, top-secret classification, top-secret, classification, Air Force, pilot, documentary, November election, election

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringelectionair force2025depopulationus air forcebill gatesdocumentaryusafgatescontrailsdemocideunited states air forcepilotcloud seedingnovember electionclassificationtop-secretsecretive operationtop-secret classification
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy