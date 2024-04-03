GLOBALIST INDUSTRIAL SCALE MONEY LAUNDERING VIA ISRAEL (SHARE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remarque88
April 3, 2024
NO STRINGS ATTACHED POLITICAL RETIREMENT FUNDS ON YOUR TAB
U.S. sends more weapons to Israel amid growing calls for cease-fire - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/us-sends-weapons-israel-growing-calls-cease-fire-rcna145760
Macro Trends - https://www.macrotrends.net/global-metrics/countries/ISR/israel/gdp-gross-domestic-product
CFR Israel Aid - https://www.cfr.org/article/us-aid-israel-four-charts
OEC Israel - https://oec.world/en/profile/country/isr
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/OqSutH7VgKh1