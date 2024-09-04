IT ENDS WITH US! Freedomain Movie Review

In this episode, I analyze the film "It Ends With Us," featuring Blake Lively, examining its exploration of the cycle of abuse. Despite strong performances and writing, I critique the film's lack of psychological depth. The narrative, centered on Lily's tumultuous love life with Ryle and Atlas, raises questions about her growth and the portrayal of flawed masculinity. I highlight the film's failure to explore women's complexities and its reliance on victimization tropes. However, I acknowledge a powerful moment of reflection by Lily, urging viewers to approach the film with critical awareness of its themes on love and pain. I invite listeners to share their thoughts on the film's portrayal.





