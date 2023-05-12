BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
America Convulses In It's Closing Moments & What Will Rise Up In Its Place?-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 12 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
64 views • 05/12/2023

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein returned to the Senate in an allegedly confused state Wednesday as she entered the Capitol in a wheelchair. "Where am I going?" she asked, according to the outlet. "I've got something in my eye." Feinstein is confused and bound to a wheelchair, but give up her grasp on power? Never. In 2023, America is a nation run by power-mad individuals who are concerned with their own personal ambitions, and have no desire to 'do the people's business'. America is going down, but have you stopped to wonder what will rise up in its place?

"Thus saith the LORD of hosts, Behold, evil shall go forth from nation to nation, and a great whirlwind shall be raised up from the coasts of the earth." Jeremiah 25:32 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, everywhere you look you see America in rapid decline. I am not simply talking about inflation or the stock market, I am talking about the festering rot eating away at the center, it's like The Swamp starting taking steroids, and it grows worse by the hour. We no longer have politicians, we have personalities and a cult of personality which is exactly what propelled Adolf Hitler to power. Maybe you hate Trump and think he's a fascist, and that's fine but guess what? To one degree or another, they are all fascist and no matter who you vote for, you'll get the same result. The prophet Jeremiah says "…Thy bruise is incurable, and thy wound is grievous." and that's America in 2023. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we lift up the rock to show you just what's crawling under it, and graphic warning, you won't like it.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
