Footage of the interrogation of a terrorist.

- Why did you shoot people?- For money, half a million rubles...

According to the interrogated, the weapons were provided by the customers via telegram, presumably by the assistant of the preacher whom the terrorist was listening to.

They told me to go and kill people, no matter what kind.

adding...

We already know the names of the terrorists. We have already seen their faces and know what they sing during interrogations.

And it immediately becomes obvious why yesterday the American media shouted in unison that it was ISIS.

Because this is not ISIS. It’s just that the terrorists were selected in such a way that they could convince the stupid world community that it was ISIS.

Basic sleight of hand. Station thimble level.

So, yes. This is not ISIS. These are terrorists trained by Ukrainian intelligence agency. And the fact that just yesterday, even before the arrests, even before the names of the perpetrators, Western intelligence services began to convince the population that it was ISIS, set the cap on this thief on fire.

This is not ISIS. This is a well-coordinated team of several other, also widely known, abbreviations.







