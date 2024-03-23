BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Interrogation of another Terrorist when Captured
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
271 views • 03/23/2024

Footage of the interrogation of a terrorist.

- Why did you shoot people?- For money, half a million rubles...
According to the interrogated, the weapons were provided by the customers via telegram, presumably by the assistant of the preacher whom the terrorist was listening to.
They told me to go and kill people, no matter what kind.

adding...

We already know the names of the terrorists. We have already seen their faces and know what they sing during interrogations. 
And it immediately becomes obvious why yesterday the American media shouted in unison that it was ISIS.
Because this is not ISIS. It’s just that the terrorists were selected in such a way that they could convince the stupid world community that it was ISIS.
Basic sleight of hand. Station thimble level.
So, yes. This is not ISIS. These are terrorists trained by Ukrainian intelligence agency. And the fact that just yesterday, even before the arrests, even before the names of the perpetrators, Western intelligence services began to convince the population that it was ISIS, set the cap on this thief on fire.
This is not ISIS. This is a well-coordinated team of several other, also widely known, abbreviations.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy