#AmericanFirstNews The organizers of these secret police stations they are also responsible for organizing fundraising events for the benefit of American politicians. I mean Fangfang sponsored Eric Swalwell's campaign, again through a local community organization. They're not community organizations, they're CCP-front organizations
这些秘密警察局的组织者他们还负责组织筹款活动，为美国的政治家服务。我是说芳芳赞助了埃里克-斯瓦尔韦尔的竞选活动，又是通过当地的社区组织。他们不是社区组织，他们是CCP的幌子组织
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #americafirstnews #JoshuaFeuerstein