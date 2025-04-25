Reporter devastated by VAXX induced CANCER, LEUKEMIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunrise's Eddy Bartholomew reveals cancer diagnosis | Sunrise
Sep 5, 2024 #7NEWS #SunriseOn7
Edwina Bartholomew has revealed she is battling cancer.
On Friday, the Sunrise star, 41, told viewers she has chronic myeloid leukaemia.
The mother-of-two said she received the diagnosis after blood tests in July and started treatment in early August.
Sunrise
August 24, 2021
Edwina Bartholomew has shared her COVID-19 vaccine journey to encourage other pregnant women to speak to their doctor about the importance of getting the jab 💉
