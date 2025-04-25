BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Reporter devastated by VAXX induced CANCER, LEUKEMIA
The Prisoner
307 views • 4 months ago

Sunrise's Eddy Bartholomew reveals cancer diagnosis | Sunrise

Sep 5, 2024 #7NEWS #SunriseOn7

Edwina Bartholomew has revealed she is battling cancer.

On Friday, the Sunrise star, 41, told viewers she has chronic myeloid leukaemia.

The mother-of-two said she received the diagnosis after blood tests in July and started treatment in early August.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=KbZ2FuYpGms

###

Sunrise

August 24, 2021

Edwina Bartholomew has shared her COVID-19 vaccine journey to encourage other pregnant women to speak to their doctor about the importance of getting the jab 💉

https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=568081847948106

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

