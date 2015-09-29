[Sep 29, 2015] Question About The September 27th Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse (10K views on YouTube)

Like many, I was out watching the infamous last of the "tetrad" blood moon lunar eclipses on the night of September 27th. The sun had gone down at about 7:17pm CST. The moon popped up right before that at about 7:11pm CST. Somehow the sun allegedly managed to rush out (in less than an hour) to it's position 180 degrees opposite the moon in order to cast the earth's shadow on it. Aside from the time issue, I am struggling to understand how a sun that just went down in the west could end up casting a shadow from the north onto the moon, which was in the east. I'll admit, I may be an idiot for putting this out there, but that just doesn't make sense to me.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology