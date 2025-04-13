Knickers in a Knot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whether your knickers are knotted, or your panties are twisted it is probably because you suffer from TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome. It is a common ailment on the left, in Rino (Republican in Name Only) clubs and in the Deep State. A few others are troubled with TDS but Speak in Tongues and let God calm your mind. Yes, Trump does shoot from the hip often, but he hits his mark, usually. The safest place is standing behind him.