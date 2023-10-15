"WHY IS ISRAEL SO IMPORTANT TO RUSSIA AND RED CHINA?"

This question was asked of the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, December 2, 1977. Yet does it apply to events today? Their loving answer is for all of us to hear.

As we watch world events unfold today, will we allow those of us (who are of many faiths) be manipulated by Russia and Communist China into pitting brother against brother, cousin against cousin, to divide and conquer different religions to exterminate and kill each other? Will we allow ourselves to die in a battle as unknowing pawns in others' plans to rule our Earth? It is our choice.

Ask deep within, would a loving Father want us to destroy one another, His own children who believe in Him? Or would that be a plan of someone else who neither knows or loves God, or us?

Our Father has even sent His spiritual messengers to warn us. This warning is given in hope that we will make our own wise, more informed choices.



Our Father asks but two things of us – that we love Him one-tenth as much as He loves us, and that we love one another in the same manner. This is all that is needed for the saving of our world, God's spiritual messengers say. It is ls also all that is needed to save countless millions who may die needlessly.

Many have forgotten that our Father looks upon all the Earth and He sees our needs. In 1985, were we warned about what may have almost happened, or have been potential?

Wikipedia says, "The Cold War (1979–1985) refers to the phase of a deterioration in relations between the Soviet Union and the West arising from the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in December 1979. With the election of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1979, and United States President Ronald Reagan in 1980, a corresponding change in Western foreign policy approach towards the Soviet Union was marked with the abandonment of Détente in favor of Reagan's anti-communist policies towards the USSR, with the stated goal of dissolving Soviet influence in Soviet Bloc countries. During this time the threat of nuclear war had reached new heights not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis." See http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_War...)

In December 1979, two years after this message, the U.S. began to fight the increasing Soviet troops being sent into Afghanistan. With Bin Laden's help, they were driven out by 1987-88. Bin Laden formed Al Qaeda (the Base) in Afghanistan, to fight for a worldwide Caliphate under Sharia Law and to destroy the Jews, as was the teaching of founders of the Hitler-influenced Muslim Brotherhood since its founding in the 1920s, and a radical, 11th-century form of Wahhabism spread by his relatives who ruled Saudi Arabia.

The prophetic answer in the video came about a year before the Camp David Accords were signed by Egyptian President Anwar El Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, September 27, 1978, which led directly to the 1979 Egypt–Israel peace treaty. Sadat was assassinated by fundamentalist army officers on 6 October 1981 who accused him of betraying the "Palestinian cause" to drive Israel into the sea.

Forty-five years after the prophetic words were spoken, could this video add insight, even into the Hamas attack on Israel October 9, 2023?

For much more information on other subjects read "What do spiritual messengers of God say to us?" – https://tinyurl.com/5bvcyxhd