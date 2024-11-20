NANCY MACE VS SARAH MᴄBRIDE ⚤ GOP LAWMAKER PROPOSES BAN ON TRANSGENDERS USING DC FEMALE RESTROOMS

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a measure on Monday that would ban transgender women from using women's bathrooms and other facilities, like locker rooms, on Capitol Hill. The proposed legislation comes as the U.S. House is set to swear in the first openly transgender member of Congress, Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride.





