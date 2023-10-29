BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cooperative Nationalism - "Message to the Entire World" by Irritated Genie (Oct 2023)
You Can't Handle the Truth
65 views • 10/29/2023

This is Ayo Kimathi's, aka: Irritated Genie of Soufeese, 1st public message based in his founded socio-political construct called "Cooperative Nationalism." Cooperative Nationalism is a socio-political worldview that respects different races' rights to exist outside of the socio-political control of other groups. It means that people can choose their socio-political identity and associate with the people they have the most in common with.


We believe that if we can operate with this mutual understanding between groups, we can ultimately avert genocide at the hands of the Jews. They cannot defeat all nations at the same time if we refuse to fight one another in their interests.

Keywords
zionistanti-semitismjewbolshevikscovid-19the great resetyuval noah harariayo kimathicooperative nationalistsirritated genie
