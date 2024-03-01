BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You should do the OPPOSITE of what the CDC tells you, says Bret Weinstein, PhD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1500 views • 03/01/2024

On Feb 26, 2024, evolutionary biologist, Bret Weinstein, PhD tells Senator Ron Johnson, “They are hiding everything. We are being systematically blinded. “Every single institution dedicated to public truth-seeking is under… attack. They are all in a state of collapse.” “There is a saying in military circles: once is a mistake, twice is a coincidence, three times is enemy action. ”Our research universities spend huge sums of… money to reach preordained conclusions.” “The CDC has become an excellent guide to protecting your health, but only for people who realize you should do the OPPOSITE of whatever [ the CDC ] advices.” “The courts… are now regularly used as a coercive weapon of elites against those who threaten them. “We have literally witnessed the Department of Homeland Security  attempt to setup a ‘Truth Ministry’ and declare accurate critique of government as a kind of terrorism.” “Those who remain dedicated to the values of the West, must fight this battle courageously, and we MUST WIN. “For if we do not stem the tide, the result will be a Dark Age… “I did not think that I was naive… and then I learned that I had been VERY NAIVE, and I keep learning that lesson. “Each new discovery reveals that I was missing something that was right in front of me. “You can only drive so long after you’ve put on blindfold before you hit a curve. “[That] is certainly NOT a longterm plan  for our survival.” “We HAVE TO win this battle because the existence of the West… and POSSIBLY  the existence of our species, depends on it.”


Bret Weinstein, PhD | Senator Ron Johnson’s COVID roundtable discussion | 26 Feb 2024

“Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?”


The full 4:27 hour roundtable discussion is posted on Senator Ron Johnson's Rumble channel here:

https://rumble.com/v4fpw4c-federal-health-agencies-and-the-covid-cartel-what-are-they-hiding.html

Mirrored - Fat News

Keywords
cdcsenator ron johnsonbret weinstein phd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy