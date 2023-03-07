NWCR's Remvoing the LIberal Blindfold - 03/07/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The leftist's who tell us that Abortion is healthcare are nothing but evil liars, who tell you that if you kill your baby in the womb that you are affording it health care, when in fact you are committing murder. Plain and simple. It is not healthcare and it doesn't save Millions of people like the left claims. It only KILLS.