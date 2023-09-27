BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌿🌍 Mangroves: Nature's Carbon Cleaners! 🌳
Surviving Hard Times
Surviving Hard Times
27 followers
1
31 views • 09/27/2023

Why are carbon-rich mangroves so crucial? 🤔

Dr. Robert Twilley a Professor in the Department of Oceanography and Coastal Science at Louisiana State University explains their importance, as they act as nature's own air purifiers! 🌳

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3tfUP6d

Not only do they naturally absorb a substantial 73 teragrams of carbon annually, but they do it for free! 🍃💨

Preserving mangroves is crucial to conserving our very own air-cleaning superheroes.

When we disrupt these ecosystems, we risk releasing stored carbon back into the atmosphere. 🌳🔥

Let's protect them to keep our air clean! 🍃🙌🌊

Keywords
climate changecarbonmangrove conservation
