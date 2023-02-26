THE GREAT AWAKENING BY JEHOVAH IN 2023!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The great awakening of 2023! There is a great awakening but it is not in a town or city. The great awakening is in the hearts and minds of those who can understand that the second coming of the Lord is at hand 2 Peter 3. IF, you have ears to hear that Satan is a man, the first preacher of men, as a demon pretending to be God, that he now rules over the kingdoms of men, during our apostasy away from the ways of Elohim 2 Thess. 2:3, by convincing us that we can be like God and preach, give to the world bibles, and religions like God Rom. 5:12-21; Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11, THEN, you then can know that the second coming of Christ is at hand Rev. 22:20; 2 Thess. 2:3! The preaching of Christ, the wisdom from above, by His wielding, from heaven, the being restored on earth, Sword of the Spirit Micah. 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Rev. 5:1ff, is back in these last days or end times of the apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 of the preaching and ways of men Heb. 1:2; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; Dan. 12:4; Dan. 2:44; Rev. 5:1ff, etc.
IF, you have ears, to hear the wisdom from above, the hidden manna Rev. 2:17, or hidden revelation 1 Cor. 2:7 that Satan is a man, the man who was the first preacher of men and who brought to this world sin, suffering, and death. He stole peace, sanity, and rational thought from this world as a demon and antichrist Rom. 5:12 by ruling over the world by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4 and convincing us that we can be like Christ and preach and give to the world bibles and religions, Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; Rom. 5:12-21 during the apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 from the ways of Jehovah, THEN, you know that the second coming of Christ is at hand after the suffering from the ways of men Job; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7-11 etc. Rev. 22:20, and that the destroyer, or space weather, fire from heaven, will destroy all those who do not repent of the ways of men Rev. 18:4; Matt. 7:21ff in about 2065 AD. Those with ears to hear the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11 will understand that one faith from Jehovah Christianity will continue in the 2nd age of the Kingdom for 750 years on the new heaven and the new earth 2 Pet. 3; Acts 2:17-21
