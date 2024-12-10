A video is circulating on the Internet that proves that our (Russians) people couldn’t do anything, even if they wanted to.

Assad's army refused to fight.

Literally completely.

Adding, a more thorough description from another source of this video:

A convoy of former SAA soldiers, filmed by Russian soldiers in northeast Syria. They threw away their weapons and equipment, abandoned their posts and are wandering towards the Iraqi border.

It is impossible to translate the level of contempt and the harshness of the profanities in the comments the Russian soldier gives, but I tried:

"These are all those faggots who laid down their weapons, and just, just THOUSANDS, thousands, fucking faggots, fucking Syrians, fucking bastards. How much have we driven? There's much more than a thousand here… Fucking hell, these fucking faggots, running the fuck away… And we're supposed to suffer here for these faggots… Just look, fucking hell, goddamn bastards… They could have been defending their homeland… What assholes… How many of them are there, maybe five thousand here? The column doesn’t end, these scumbags… Fuck, they threw away their weapons… Threw away their balls… They're all bitches. Just look, the convoy doesn’t fucking end… Holy shit, fucking scum..."