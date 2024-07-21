THE TRUMP SHOOTING EVENT ☈ TRUMP WAS NOT WARNED AHEAD OF GOING ON STAGE AT THE BUTLER RALLY

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently conducted a sit-down interview with former President Trump to discuss last week's failed assassination attempt.





The interview, which will premiere on "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, featured both Trump and his vice presidential candidate JD Vance. Vance currently serves as a U.S. Senator representing Ohio.





The three men discussed the assassination attempt against the former president last week. Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump from a roof in the middle of a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounding the presidential candidate on his right ear.





Trump revealed during the interview that he was not warned about Crooks by the U.S. Secret Service.





"Mistakes were made," Watters told Trump. "They were monitoring this guy for an hour beforehand. No one told you not to take the stage?"





"Nobody mentioned it," the former president replied. "Nobody said it was a problem."





"[They] could've said, 'Let's wait for 15, 20 minutes, 5 minutes.' Nobody said…I think that was a mistake," he added.





Trump later questioned how Crooks could get on the roof in the first place.





"How did somebody get on that roof?" Trump questioned. "And why wasn't he reported, because people saw he was on that roof."





"When you have Trumpers screaming, the woman in the red shirt, 'There's a man on the roof,' and other people, 'There's a man on the roof and who's got a gun,'…that was quite a bit before I walked on the stage. And I would've thought someone would've done something about it," Trump said.





Trump, who appeared at the Republican National Convention with a large bandage on his ear, has reportedly recovered well from the injury. On Saturday, his former physician, Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson, released a detailed report about Trump's health.





"He will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the doctors that initially evaluated him," he continued. "In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon."





"I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed," Jackson added.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-tells-jesse-watters-he-warned-gunman-despite-reports





Source: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/download/matrix.org/hfajZtpkqNioleWGwfkljeHM





The scuttlebutt is that he's 'exposing the swamp'...but does that include adding BLACKROCK's Larry Fink to your cabinet?





If this happens, it will be the ultimate spit-in-the-face to all Trump supporters. It will be utterly indefensible.





For anyone who doesn’t know, this is Larry Fink of BlackRock fame - the one guy who is DIRECTLY responsible for pushing ESG scores, thereby forcing corporations to push niggers, faggots, and women, while screwing over White men. He’s the one who is quoted as saying that he’s going to “force” White people to “change their behavior”. Implementing the ESG system is how he tried to accomplish that, and it’s behind why everything is completely fucked. He’s quite possibly the most evil Jewish motherfucker who ever tainted the Earth with his cursed goblin footsteps. He might literally be an avatar of Satan.





This appointment will prove 100% that the forces of Hell are in control and that Trump himself is a greater demon. There will be no coping. There will be no excuses. There will only be the knowledge that the only law left is The Law of the Jungle.





I almost hope he actually does it.





https://gab.com/givemeyour_tendies/posts/112822065351061618





'Money was only ever to be used as a lubricant for trade; NOT to take advantage of other men' - Adam Austin of Subverted Nation