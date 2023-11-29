Is it TOO LATE to escape the leftist plan for global CHAOS?

Glenn Beck





Nov 28, 2023





Leftists around the globe have been pushing us closer and closer to chaos, seemingly in line with the CIA's 5 steps to revolution. Glenn reviews the steps and asks, which one are we on? But while governments around the world seem to be spiraling toward authoritarianism, Glenn explains why he's shocked to see the election of anarcho-capitalist Javier Milei in Argentina. While he looks and sounds unhinged, he's promising to SHRINK the government, not expand it. "That's what makes him less scary," Glenn says. So, are people starting to take a stand against big government and the 5 steps to revolution?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pn0u0oH0WCQ