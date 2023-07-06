© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/america-your-protection-has-been-removed/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Prophetic Message: America, Your Protection Has Been Removed! Brethren: Seek The LORD's Covering!
War will be increasing around the world.
In America, captivity is coming by her enemies.... from within and without! She has become like a 'sitting duck'..... a target in plain sight, for her protection has been removed, and she is now exposed."