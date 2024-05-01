© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THEY CHEATED! Voters Confess to Massive Fraud in 2020 Election in Stunning New Rasmussen Poll
According to voters themselves, AT LEAST 28% of mail-in ballots are fraudulent. That's (at least) 18 million votes, or 12% of the 2020 turnout.
33% of current Biden supporters who voted by mail in 2020 said they did so fraudulently.
We break it down - That implies a 7.5 million vote assymetry.
More at Rasmussen Reports: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/
Free Daily Updates: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/dail...