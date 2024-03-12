The first ship carrying humanitarian aid for residents of the Gaza Strip departed from the Cypriot port of Larnaca. Previously, supplies were only transported by land and air, but now a maritime humanitarian corridor has been established.





The Open Arms ship, operated by the charity World Central Kitchen, delivered 200 tons of food gathered with the assistance of the UAE and Cyprus. The ship is expected to dock at a pier south of Gaza.





Using sea transport to deliver humanitarian aid is undeniably more efficient than airdrops, where some of the cargo often ends up in the sea, on buildings, or even on the heads of local residents.





📌 Nonetheless, there is another aspect to consider: the opening of this corridor signifies a significant breach of the de facto naval blockade of the enclave, which Israel has enforced since the 2000s. This development sharply contrasts with previous aggressive statements by officials regarding the refusal to make any concessions to the Palestinians.





It appears that the current Israeli ultra-Orthodox government is at least partially yielding to both external and internal pressure.

Rybar