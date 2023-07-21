🇺🇸 🇨🇳 Biden, China, and World War III Concerns 🇨🇳 🇺🇸

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
Additional Intel: US Notes "Unprecedented" Build-up of China's Military Potential
🗣"We are witnessing a military build-up that is unparalleled in terms of speed and scale. And we are talking not only about hypersonic missiles, but about all the possibilities: opportunities at sea, in the air, in space." - Head of US Indo-Pacific Command Aquilino
STEVE'S TAKE: This is yet another BIG sign China is prepping for World War 3.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!