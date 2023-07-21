🇺🇸 🇨🇳 Biden, China, and World War III Concerns 🇨🇳 🇺🇸

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Additional Intel: US Notes "Unprecedented" Build-up of China's Military Potential

🗣"We are witnessing a military build-up that is unparalleled in terms of speed and scale. And we are talking not only about hypersonic missiles, but about all the possibilities: opportunities at sea, in the air, in space." - Head of US Indo-Pacific Command Aquilino

STEVE'S TAKE: This is yet another BIG sign China is prepping for World War 3.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!