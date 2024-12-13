Satan's Reign of Terror and Second Coming Counterfeit

Recorded December 11, 2024 Join us for an enlightening session with Tom Stapleton and our Wednesday Night Bible study group as we move from Daniel 11 to Daniel 12. Key topics covered: The Little Horn's Fall: Tom will explain the timing of the fall of the little horn on the 1335-day timeline of Daniel 12, and how it relates to the false and true Second Coming. Satan's Five Months: We'll discuss the period of Satan's unleashed power as described in Revelation 9, where he is given authority for five months to wreak havoc on earth. This leads directly to his final great deception. Counterfeit Second Coming: Understanding 2 Thessalonians 2:4, we'll examine how the end of the five month period leads into Satan's attempt to counterfeit as the Second Coming of Yeshua, setting the stage for the ultimate test of faith. This session promises to offer deep insights into biblical prophecy, helping you connect dots from Daniel's visions to the apocalyptic sequences in Revelation. Don't miss out on this crucial study of scriptural prophecy!