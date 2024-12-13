BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Satan's Reign of Terror and Second Coming Counterfeit
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 6 months ago

Recorded December 11, 2024 Join us for an enlightening session with Tom Stapleton and our Wednesday Night Bible study group as we move from Daniel 11 to Daniel 12. Key topics covered: The Little Horn's Fall: Tom will explain the timing of the fall of the little horn on the 1335-day timeline of Daniel 12, and how it relates to the false and true Second Coming. Satan's Five Months: We'll discuss the period of Satan's unleashed power as described in Revelation 9, where he is given authority for five months to wreak havoc on earth. This leads directly to his final great deception. Counterfeit Second Coming: Understanding 2 Thessalonians 2:4, we'll examine how the end of the five month period leads into Satan's attempt to counterfeit as the Second Coming of Yeshua, setting the stage for the ultimate test of faith. This session promises to offer deep insights into biblical prophecy, helping you connect dots from Daniel's visions to the apocalyptic sequences in Revelation. Don't miss out on this crucial study of scriptural prophecy!

Keywords
daniel12littlehornendtimesprophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy