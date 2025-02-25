~iamken N7 /// Clinton Haiti USAID Ties Come Back To Haunt by Jon Bowne @ InfoWars

The Clintons have been terrorizing America and the world for long enough. It would do this nation good to see the both of them locked up. When Americans ignore the wrong doings of our elected or unelected officials, it places them in a class with a bad name. It is still up to us, on the local level. I also hope that you will visit my Brighteon Response Page over at MinistriesOfHumanitarianCouncil.Org where likeminded people get together. I really do encourage you to reach out over on my response page.

Other tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html

https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract





& Our Response Page:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html

The 2005 ADFM Project:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html