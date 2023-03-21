War & civil unrest What could happen if the BANKS COLLAPSE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
March 20, 2023
Mar 20, 2023
Glenn doesn’t believe America’s recent banking crisis is the big one he’s been warning about…but that one still may be just around the corner. And the numbers he shares in this clip at least show that the big banks aren’t looking good. So, what’s next? In this clip, Glenn details several scenarios — like war and massive, civil unrest — that could occur if and when the banks collapse. He explains why bank failures could lead to a central bank digital coin and also why you MUST not panic: ‘Panic makes this whole thing happen…’
