⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (23 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Sever Group of Forces in Kharkov direction engaged formations of 43rd Mechanised Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, and 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Volchansk, Liptsy (Kharkov region), and Kharkov.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops, an armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops engaged 14th, 60th, 67th mechanised brigades, 115th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 27th National Guard Brigade near Kucherovka, Novoosinovo, Senkovo (Kharkov region) and Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 410 troops, two armoured personnel carriers, five motor vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, a 120-mm Nona self-propelled artillery system, an Italian-made 105-mm Melara Mod 56 howitzer, and a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery control station, and four field ammunition depot were eliminated.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of enemy defences. Russian units hit 24th, 54th, 56th mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, and 81st Airmobile Brigade near Chasov Yar, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Seversk, Kramatorsk, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 490 troops, a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 MLRS, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian forces hit 23rd, 100th, 132nd mechanised brigades, 152nd Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 109th, and 111th territorial defence brigades near Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Shevchenko, Druzhba, Yablonovka, and Sukhaya Balka (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 400 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. A U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station was eliminated.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian formations engaged 32nd Mechanised Brigade, 113th, 118th, 127th, and 241st territorial defence brigades near Volnoye Pole, Razliv, Oktyabr, and Novy Komar (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 155 troops, three tanks, two of them are German-made Leopard tanks, six motor vehicles, a 122-mm Grad MLRS, a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and an Anklav electronic warfare station.

▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces damaged manpower and hardware of 110th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 103rd, 118th territorial defence brigades, and 15th National Guard Brigade near Novopavlovka, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region) and Kazatskoye (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to more than 40 troops, four motor vehicles, Bukovel-AD and Anklav-N electronic warfare stations.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 149 areas.



▫️One MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was neutralised on the ground. ▫️Air defence systems shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, eight U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, and 59 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 36,559 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,491 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,492 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,405 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,661 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.