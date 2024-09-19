💰"For the first time, total defence spending in Europe and Canada has reached 2% of GDP. But it's not enough" - Stoltenberg

🤮

Said also, "We want this war to end, the quickest way to end the war is to lose it. "Stoltenberg graciously agreed that Russia needs to participate in peace talks.

Adding: Volkswagen may cut up to 30,000 jobs in Germany — Manager Magazine

Adding:

The European Parliament has called for allowing Ukraine to strike targets in the Russian territory, and the 'Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin' had something to say to them:

"For those who didn't understand the first time!

Today, the European Parliament called on the EU countries to lift restrictions on Kiev's long-range weapons strikes on our country's territory, to increase military support for Ukraine, and to announce a collection of funds from the population of Europe for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

I'll repeat it again.

If something like this happens.

Russia will give a tough response using more powerful weapons.

No one should have any illusions about this.

The State Duma insists on this.

Questions for MEPs:

❓ did you consult with your constituents before making this decision

❓European citizens want war to come to their home

What the European Parliament is calling for is leading to a world war using nuclear weapons.

Before making such a decision, it was necessary to remember the lessons of World War II. Then, 27 million Soviet citizens died in the fight against fascism.

It was our country that liberated you and all of Europe.

Remember this. Don't forget.

Judging by the statement of the European Parliament, it seems you have forgotten.

The citizens of our country know what war is; it has passed through every family.

The victory over Nazism came at a high price.

The USA and England, who call themselves the victors today, lost less than 800,000 people in World War II.

Our losses in the Battle of Stalingrad alone were 1,130,000 people.

The only thing the European Parliament should do after such a statement is to dissolve itself.

For your information.

The Sarmat missile's flight time to Strasbourg is 3 minutes 20 seconds."





