The WAR on Humanity - Landscaping The Big Picture! The Plan, The Villains & Their Biologic, Economic & Information Weapons! Live Exclusive With Clout Hub CEO & Medical Freedom Attorney Todd Callender!
86 views • 8 months ago

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE ---->

www.chuckdefense.com/Joy

www.chuckdefense.com/JoyShow more


If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle. ~ Sun Tzu, The Art of War


Sometimes its important to slow down and see the forest through the trees. Today we will explore the bigger picture and try to make some sense of the absolute chaos so that we can defeat those who seek to subjugate us.


So Im very happy to introduce you all to pretty extraordinary guy who pays attention to this stuff and isnt afraid to toss around ideas about the nature of our enemy. Todd Callender was one of the courageous Americans who stood up, spoke out and raged against lockdowns and then organized an army of citizen freedom warriors to educate people about the dangers of COVID 19 vaccines in 2021.


Todd is an attorney and the founder and CEO of CloutHub, a freedom first independent network featuring brave Americans who understand the times we live in. Todd is the host of Vaxxchoice which airs daily on the www.clouthub.com and started in early 2021 when it was apparent that governments around the world were going to coerce large segments of the population into taking experimental gene therapy shots. Their mission is to provide daily updates from reputable sources to educate their followers and the world on the true issues at hand.


_______________________________

Show Resources & Links:


Follow VaxxChoice on Twitter: @VaxxCHOICE


Support VaxxChoice:https://vaxxchoice.com


Watch Dr. Rima Laibow on CloutHub

https://clouthub.com/v/2c87b169-9b85-4171-b22c-d0552b0501c5


Join CloutHub:

https://clouthub.com


________________________________________

Please Support Our Sponsors:


Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the J

CSID: 54cd54d1fff04909


