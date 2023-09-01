BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US High School Soccer Featuring: Adam Elkott-Class of 2024
US Sports Radio
8 views • 09/01/2023

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube Soccer.

Featured course:
Winning Soccer Vol. 6: Dribbling and Shooting Skills featuring Coach Joe Luxbacher Learn more @ https://tinyurl.com/WinningSoccer0823

Today we have a multi-faceted student-athlete who seems to have knack for setting up his teammates, thus increasing scoring opportunities for your program. Then we hear from on of the best teachers in the game as he shows us a great passing drill sure to keep your opponents on their toes. Enjoy!

Video credits:

Adam Elkott- College Soccer Recruiting Highlight Video-Class of 2024
For college recruiting inquiries or discussion with player, contact me at
Email: [email protected]
adamelkott
@adamelkott
https://www.youtube.com/@adamelkott

Winning Soccer Attacking Tactics - The Give and Go Drill - Coach Joe Luxbacher
Get this course today! https://tinyurl.com/WinningSoccer0823
SportVideos
@sportdvds
https://www.youtube.com/@sportdvds

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
soccerncaa soccersoccer recruitingsoccer playersoccer coach
