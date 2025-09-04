Dr James Wickstrom "Lock n' Load. Suck It Up. We Have An Enemy In The Land"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is not mine. Posted here for educational purposes only. Dr James P Wickstrom names the enemy that is working to destroy America. He cites historical events that show us exactly who is behind it all and what they plan to do to us. The only thing is, they haven't got the guns yet. Lock n' load. Suck it up. We have an enemy here, now.