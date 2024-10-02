MEGALOPOLIS! Freedomain Movie Review

GO SEE 'SPEAK NO EVIL' - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27534307/





In this episode, I provide a critical analysis of two contrasting films: "Megalopolis," directed by Francis Ford Coppola, which I describe as a disjointed and lengthy experience lacking coherence or depth, and "Speak No Evil," a compelling human drama. I reflect on my frustrations with "Megalopolis," noting its absurd narrative and characters whose motivations feel illogical, as well as the forced philosophical undertones that fail to resonate. In stark contrast, I praise "Speak No Evil" for its strong performances and engaging storytelling that adeptly explores human relationships and the repercussions of cowardice. Ultimately, I recommend audiences skip "Megalopolis" for its cinematic misfires, while endorsing "Speak No Evil" for its powerful emotional impact and thoughtful narrative. This discussion highlights the disparity between artistic ambition and execution in film.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and over 100 Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022